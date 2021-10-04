Shelton Capital Management Has $3.58 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of -244.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

