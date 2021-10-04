Shelton Capital Management Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,270,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

KRC opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

