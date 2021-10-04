Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

