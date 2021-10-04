Shelton Capital Management Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $75,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

