Shelton Capital Management Purchases 17,602 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 61.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 770,360 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 329.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 305.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 316,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

