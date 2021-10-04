Shelton Capital Management Purchases 25,340 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -676.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.