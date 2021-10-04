Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,598 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.01 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

