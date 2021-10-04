Shelton Capital Management Sells 41,353 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,353 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,964,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

