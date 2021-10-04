Shelton Capital Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $360.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

