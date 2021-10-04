Shelton Capital Management Sells 71,033 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,033 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

