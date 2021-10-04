Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.88.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $789.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 207.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.