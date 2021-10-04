Shield Protocol Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00011178 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $58,445.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00140612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.05 or 0.99914124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.42 or 0.06881124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

