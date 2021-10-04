Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). 257,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,234,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

