Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSDOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $68.07. 23,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

