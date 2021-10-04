Shopping Reaches Market Cap of $44.37 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $47.86 or 0.00097190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $44.37 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,139 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

