Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 29.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 1,874,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,161.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.49.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

