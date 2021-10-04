Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Drops By 31.4%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Acacia Research by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Acacia Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.53. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.