Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Decreases By 34.7%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AAQC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. Accelerate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Accelerate Acquisition makes up 2.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 1.43% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

