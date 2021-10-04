Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Expands By 46.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 954,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ACVA opened at $17.81 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,961 shares of company stock valued at $10,700,309.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.