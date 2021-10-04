Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Expands By 55.9%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $45.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

