Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Drops By 34.9%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKCCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

AKCCF stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

