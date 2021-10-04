Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Increases By 47.7%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,906,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWRM stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 24,932,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,730,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

