Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Increases By 47.7%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,906,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SWRM stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 24,932,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,730,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
AppSwarm Company Profile
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.