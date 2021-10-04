Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Declines By 33.0%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

AINC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

