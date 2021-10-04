Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Grows By 45.4%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

BTN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,708. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 56.89%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.