Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rises By 46.1%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $4,296,000.

Several research analysts have commented on CMAX shares. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 15,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,369. CareMax has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

