Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 35.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CJPRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. 57,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,281. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

