Short Interest in China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Drops By 33.3%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHSTY remained flat at $$20.05 during trading on Monday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

