Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Rises By 42.9%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

LDSVF remained flat at $$10,850.00 during trading on Monday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11,327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10,169.08. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $7,865.95 and a 12-month high of $12,046.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

