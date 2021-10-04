Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Decreases By 32.5%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 723,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CURO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,613. The stock has a market cap of $744.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
