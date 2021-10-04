Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Drops By 28.0%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $73.72 on Monday. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

