Short Interest in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Decreases By 33.1%

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DDMX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,146. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDMX. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,357,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,899,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,664,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

