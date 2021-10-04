Short Interest in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Decreases By 30.8%

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 821,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.