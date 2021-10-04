Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 44.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000.

NYSE EVT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.56. 125,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,348. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

