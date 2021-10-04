Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Expands By 41.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 6,240 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.