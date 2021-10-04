Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases By 50.6%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,494. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

