Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declines By 33.3%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,394. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.