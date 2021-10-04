Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Decreases By 35.1%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,014. Flowserve has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

