Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Expands By 55.0%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.39.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.