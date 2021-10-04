Short Interest in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Decreases By 28.6%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLHAU stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Glass Houses Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $453,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

