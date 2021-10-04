Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 29.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALTY opened at $13.34 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.