Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 29.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALTY opened at $13.34 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
