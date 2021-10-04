Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 34.6%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HMMR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 162,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,246. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

