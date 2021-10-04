Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Increases By 43.8%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,248. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.