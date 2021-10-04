Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Expands By 39.8%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.73% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

