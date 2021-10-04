Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Grows By 42.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,104,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 2,180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.1 days.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

IFSPF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.46. 2,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. Interfor has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

