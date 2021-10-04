Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Rises By 55.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period.

PKW stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

