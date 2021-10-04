Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Grows By 45.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 84,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,796. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000.

