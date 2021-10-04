Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 34.6%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ITRM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,189,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

