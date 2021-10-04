Short Interest in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Decreases By 27.8%

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HCNEU opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.