Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Increases By 39.7%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFFB stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

