Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Declines By 28.3%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

